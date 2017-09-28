Staley, others honored at annual Columbia Chamber Gala

Celebrating local businesses and partners was all a part of the annual Columbia Chamber Gala tonight at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center. (Source: WIS)

The event celebrates and highlights successes made by Columbia businesses in the last year.

Several people were also honored at the Gala tonight, including 2017 NCAA championship coach Dawn Staley, presented with the prestigious Ambassador of the Year award.

"Our job is to convene the people that will make our community a better place, and make business better in Columbia," Columbia Chamber of Commerce Chairman David Lockwood said.

