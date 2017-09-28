Friday is National Coffee Day - take a sip of these deals and wa - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Friday is National Coffee Day - take a sip of these deals and wake up happy!

(Source: Unsplash/@taylorrfranz) (Source: Unsplash/@taylorrfranz)
(WIS) -

Sept. 29 is National Coffee Day - you can show the coffee lover in your life these deals and have their Friday SET. 

There is a full list of deals over on Palmetto Weekend - check them out! 

Remember - check with locations in our area on this list before asking for the promotion. 

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly