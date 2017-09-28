VIDEO: Brazen man forces Midlands McDonald's employees into freezer following robbery

The Lexington County Sheriff's Department is looking for an armed robbery suspect who led three employees into a McDonald's freezer over the weekend. (Source: Lexington County Sheriff's Department Twitter/Surveillance video)

The Lexington County Sheriff's Department is looking for an armed robbery suspect who led three employees into a McDonald's freezer over the weekend.

The crime happened at the McDonald's on Highway 6 off I-20 at exit 55 on Sept. 24. The suspect, who was wearing a Minnesota Twins baseball cap during the crime, is seen leading one of the employees to the counter to get money out of the register.

The video then shows the man force the two employees in the store and a third employee who walked into the restaurant during the crime into the freezer before he escapes.

#CaughtOnCamera: Armed robbery at the @McDonalds off I-20 at exit 55.

Listen for more info then RT. Call 888-Crime-SC w/ tips. #LCSDnews pic.twitter.com/hWc0hc7Z1a — Lexington Sheriff (@LCSD_News) September 28, 2017

If you have any information about who this suspect is or the crime, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways: Call 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372), Text TIPSC plus your tip info to CRIMES (274637), visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.