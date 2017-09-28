PLAYERS TO WATCH: Wright, Beatty keep Ben Lippen offense flying high

Everyone loves a good 1-2 punch in the world of sports.

For the Ben Lippen Falcons, that’s a luxury they enjoy with senior running back Kyle Wright and senior quarterback Trad Beatty.

“I mean, we’ve got a great offensive line and got some guys that can catch the football," said Ben Lippen head coach Derek White. "But when you’ve got a guy that can run the football and a guy that can distribute the football, it’s kind of pick your own poison.”

Both players received more than 50 offers combined from schools like Newberry, Presbyterian, and Furman, but they both chose to commit to Temple. Beatty made his decision before the season started and Wright chose Temple just a few months later.

“I wasn’t really sure where I was going to go, but I made my decision," said Wright. "Trad did have something to do with my decision because our relationship that we have has grown since he got here the second semester last year.”

Beatty is 49-of-65 passing for 849 yards and 10 touchdowns. On the ground, Wright has 67 carries for 956 yards and 11 touchdowns. When they’re on the field together, they thrive on each other to help the Falcons succeed.

“I definitely think we come together and talk," said Beatty, "especially on the sidelines about what’s working, what’s not working, what we need to do to get the troops together. Kyle picks me up sometimes. If the play clock is going down and we need to get the ball snapped and stuff like that, we definitely feed off of each other.”

The Falcons will look to come away with a Homecoming win on Friday when they host Laurence Manning.

