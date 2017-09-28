Could PSC lower utility bills? Commission wants hearing

Authorities said 16-year-old Sabrina Ray weighed less than 60 pounds at the time of her death, and newly released documents give insight to how her family was involved.More >>
Twenty-seven years after a Florida woman was shot to death on her doorstep by someone in a clown costume, authorities have made an arrest.More >>
One child is in critical condition. The other is in stable condition with what sources said is a shoulder wound. Both of the victims are 3 years old.More >>
A Trumbull County teen admitted to having sex with a dog again, according to police.More >>
Three people are in jail after police discovered a home where two children, including a baby, were living in deplorable conditions.More >>
A money crisis is emerging in Puerto Rico following Hurricane Maria, with banks closed or on limited hours and many people unable to work and running short of cash.More >>
The Trump administration is announcing it will waive federal restrictions on foreign ships' transportation of cargo to hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico.More >>
Congress is at a crossroads on health care, but what's next _ more partisan conflict or cooperation?.More >>
It's flu shot time, and health officials are bracing for a potentially miserable fall and winter.More >>
The committees are scrutinizing the spread of false news stories and propaganda on social media, to what extent Russia was involved and whether anyone in the United States helped target those stories.More >>
The congressman shot in June at a baseball practice is returning to work at the Capitol after three months in the hospital and at a rehabilitation facility.More >>
All this week, we are touring the roads in the Midlands that will enjoy the first dose of new funding, thanks to the recent gas tax increase.More >>
The state Public Service Commission voted Thursday to move ahead with a process that could stop SCE&G from charging higher rates to cover costs of its failed nuclear construction project.More >>
Lexington Police announced the arrest of a woman who pepper-sprayed a department store employee during a strong-armed robbery earlier this month.More >>
The Air Force will fly out to the island for relief efforts after Hurricane Maria destroyed the Island.More >>
