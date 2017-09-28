Lexington PD arrests woman who pepper-sprayed employee during robbery at Kohl's

Lexington Police announced the arrest of a woman who pepper-sprayed a department store employee during a strong-armed robbery earlier this month.

Veronica Latrice Bailey, 32, was arrested and charged strong-arm robbery. Bailey is being held at the Lexington County Detention Center on a $20,000 bond.

The incident happened on Sept. 23 when a loss prevention associate noticed Bailey, 32, of Winnsboro, taking a number of children's clothing items into the dressing room.

The loss prevention associate heard Bailey removing tags from the clothing and when exiting the fitting room noticed that her purse was visibly larger than before. The loss prevention associate was familiar with Bailey from a number of past shoplifting incidents at Kohls.

As Bailey was walking out of the store, the loss prevention associate asked her to return the merchandise. Veronica Bailey turned around while standing in the parking lot and pepper sprayed the loss prevention associate in her face.

As the loss prevention associate was attempting to get the license plate number of the vehicle that Bailey fled in, she turned around and pepper sprayed the loss prevention associate a second time.

“Detectives of the Lexington Police Department have been working on locating Veronica Bailey since this incident occurred and we greatly appreciate the hard work of the Fairfield County Probation, Pardon & Parole, the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Department and the Columbia Police Department in assisting with this arrest,” LPD Chief Terrance Green said.

