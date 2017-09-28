Next stop, San Juan: National Guardsmen, Army crews picked up in NY to head to hurricane relief

The Air Force will fly out to the island for relief efforts after Hurricane Maria destroyed the Island. (Source: Ashleigh Holland/WIS)

South Carolina Air Force pilots have picked up soldiers and supplies from New York, and are now headed for Puerto Rico to aid in hurricane recovery.

WIS News 10's Ashleigh Holland went aboard on the C-17 out of Charleston, flying along on the mission.

From Fort Drum, New York, the crew will get back on this C-17, for the next leg of the trip and set out for San Juan, Puerto Rico.

“What can we do better? How can we improve? It’s kind of, we don’t know what to expect, but we’re ready for whatever comes our way," Sgt. James Munoz said at Fort Drum Army Base.

It’s a big task they didn’t have long to prepare for.

“We got a phone call about…36 hours ago, 36 hours ago, that we had 24 hours. We had three trucks, 12 personnel, equipped and made to go to Puerto Rico," Sgt. Munoz said. "It took a lot of disciplined work, a lot of support coming from Fort Drum’s division of brigade and battalion.”

MORE - How you can help: South Carolina residents are ready to give to Puerto Rico

Governor Henry McMaster announced that South Carolina National Guard Engineers will also head to Puerto Rico to help with Hurricane Relief Efforts. National Guardsmen will clear roads, assist areas cut off from the storm, clear debris, and get infrastructure restored.

Help from South Carolina comes as officials there beg for more help from the federal government.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.