Air Force crews leave SC and head to Puerto Rico for humanitarian relief

The Air Force will fly out to the island for relief efforts after Hurricane Maria destroyed the Island.

Airmen are preparing to board C-17's to head to Puerto Rico for special relief mission that they're deploying to in Puerto Rico. Before arriving in Puerto Rico, however, the planes will go to New York to pick up additional supplies and Army soldiers, vehicles, and other essentials and then fly directly to San Juan, Puerto Rico to set up a headquarters for relief efforts.

WIS's Ashleigh Holland was one of the media crew that's going to be allowed to ride with them.

Governor Henry McMaster announced that South Carolina National Guard Engineers will also head to Puerto Rico to help with Hurricane Relief Efforts. National Guardsmen will clear roads, assist areas cut off from the storm, clear debris, and get infrastructure restored.

Help from South Carolina comes as officials there beg for more help from the federal government.

