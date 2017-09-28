Truth, justice, tragedy: A family never saw signs of trouble in marriage that ended with murder

After a nearly year-long investigation, the Lexington Police Department has arrested a woman they say killed her husband.

Kimberly Groh, 51, has been charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. She turned herself into authorities on Tuesday.

Police say Michael Bryan was killed while lying in bed just days after Thanksgiving last year. His family says he and Kimberly had been married for 8 years, and they never saw any signs of trouble.

“Just walking in the woods today, just hearing the crunch of the leaves, just reminds me of him," Michael's son, John Bryan, said. "He loved just walking through the woods and look at God’s beautiful world."

Bryan’s family say he was a man who loved God, his family, and the great outdoors.

"He could do just about anything," Michael's sister, Pam Bryan Barker said, "I can remember him riding a unicycle. If he wanted to do it, he was going to master it.”

But a call to 911 in the early morning hours of November 30, 2016, would bring a permanent change to the family no one saw coming. According to a police report, Bryan was found dead with a single gunshot wound to the chest.

"It was just a life taken way, way, way too soon," Barker said. "He’d just gotten a granddaughter."

The tragedy would take another turn with the arrest of his wife this week.

Bryan’s family said there were no signs of any trouble in the marriage.

“He loved her with all his heart,” Barker said.

Losing Michael is something the family is still working to live with.

“My mother is 84," Barker said. "She’s had a lot of hard things in her life but this has rocked her world and I was so afraid she would die of a broken heart.”

"He did always tell me that life was short and to take advantage of it and one thing I can say with confidence is that he did that with his life," John said. "He was my hero."

Groh is being held at the Lexington County Detention Center.

