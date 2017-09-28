Taco Bell and Forever 21 are joining together for a fashion line. Yes, it's a real thing

Taco Bell and Forever 21 are about to change your mall and fast food experience this fall.

The fast-food chain announced Thursday that they would join with the popular mall store to launch their very first fashion collection collaboration. Taco Bell is also launching a social media initiative, asking fans of the brands to submit photos and video to be involved in featuring designs and appear alongside models in the collection.

“We are excited about this partnership with Taco Bell,” said Linda Chang, Forever 21 Vice President of Merchandising. “Food, like fashion, is driven by trends and culture. Merging fashion and food in this collection gives our customers a new way to experience both our brands.”

The brand will be previewed on Oct. 10 in Los Angeles and released worldwide online and in Forever 21 stores on Oct. 11. At the debut of the fashion line, Brittany Creech and Andrew McBurnie will be models. The pair cemented their Taco Bell super fan status by posing for senior high school portraits in Taco Bell restaurants.

The line will include graphic t-shirts with vibrant prints, tops, bodysuits, and cropped hoodies for women. For the male taco lover in your life, sweatshirts, hoodies, and jackets will be available.

“We often think of Taco Bell as 'the fast fashion of food,’ given how we continuously introduce innovative limited edition products that everyone can enjoy, so when it came to our first-ever retail collaboration, we knew our partner had to be the leader in actual fast fashion," said Marisa Thalberg, Chief Marketing Officer at Taco Bell Corp. “We’ve seen our fans get individually creative in expressing their love for Taco Bell through fashion, and we believe this collection with Forever 21 is going to be everything they would expect from us in extending the Taco Bell lifestyle to fashion: original, affordable, creative a little quirky and definitely fun.”

For the photo contest, the brands ask that submissions use #F21xTacoBell and these instructions:

Defines your love of Forever 21 + Taco Bell together

Showcases individual style and love of your favorite Taco Bell menu items

