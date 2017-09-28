Taco Bell and Forever 21 are joining together for a fashion line. Yes, it's a real thing

Authorities said 16-year-old Sabrina Ray weighed less than 60 pounds at the time of her death, and newly released documents give insight to how her family was involved.More >>
One child is in critical condition. The other is in stable condition with what sources said is a shoulder wound. Both of the victims are 3 years old.More >>
A Trumbull County teen admitted to having sex with a dog again, according to police.More >>
Twenty-seven years after a Florida woman was shot to death on her doorstep by someone in a clown costume, authorities have made an arrest.More >>
Athens police have arrested a Huntsville woman following the death of her newborn.More >>
The congressman shot in June at a baseball practice is returning to work at the Capitol after three months in the hospital and at a rehabilitation facility.More >>
The Trump administration is announcing it will waive federal restrictions on foreign ships' transportation of cargo to hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico.More >>
The committees are scrutinizing the spread of false news stories and propaganda on social media, to what extent Russia was involved and whether anyone in the United States helped target those stories.More >>
A money crisis is emerging in Puerto Rico following Hurricane Maria, with banks closed or on limited hours and many people unable to work and running short of cash.More >>
All this week, we are touring the roads in the Midlands that will enjoy the first dose of new funding, thanks to the recent gas tax increase.More >>
The state Public Service Commission voted Thursday to move ahead with a process that could stop SCE&G from charging higher rates to cover costs of its failed nuclear construction project.More >>
Lexington Police announced the arrest of a woman who pepper-sprayed a department store employee during a strong-armed robbery earlier this month.More >>
The Air Force will fly out to the island for relief efforts after Hurricane Maria destroyed the Island.More >>
After a nearly year-long investigation, the Lexington Police Department has arrested a woman they say killed her husband.More >>
The fast-food chain announced Thursday that they would join with the popular mall store to launch their very first fashion collection collaboration.More >>
