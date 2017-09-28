So, there is a large black bear roaming in Lexington Co. - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

So, there is a large black bear roaming in Lexington Co.

By Tanita Gaither, Digital Content Manager
(Source: Willie Carrion) (Source: Willie Carrion)
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC (WIS) -

One Midlands man captured a black bear on multiple cameras, including a deer-cam and says the species is becoming more prevalent in this area. 

Willie Carrion captured the photos near Lexington/Calhoun County line on hunting land off Old Sandy Run Rd. off I-26. 

