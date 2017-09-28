So, there is a large black bear roaming in Lexington Co.

One Midlands man captured a black bear on multiple cameras, including a deer-cam and says the species is becoming more prevalent in this area.

Willie Carrion captured the photos near Lexington/Calhoun County line on hunting land off Old Sandy Run Rd. off I-26.

Check this out: images of black bear were captured on a game camera near Sandy Run off I-26. @wis10 #sctweets pic.twitter.com/7CVVH76Kwe — Chad K. Mills (@ChadKMills) September 28, 2017

