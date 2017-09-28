Jump out of a plane for charity

Easterseals South Carolina sets out to change the way the world defines and views disability by making positive, profound differences in the lives of people every day. And you have a chance to jump on board for Easterseals and Autism Services of South Carolina.

Some of the leadership with Easterseals and Autism Services took the leap last February simply to raise awareness of the mission. Shortly after landing, with adrenaline still pumping,they decided that more people needed to be involved and money could be raised.



So, have you always wanted to go skydiving? Here is your chance! Raise money and skydive for Easterseals and Autism Services. This event is open to the public and anyone 18 years or older can jump. You must raise a minimum of $1,000. The jump will be October 28 in Chester at Skydive Carolina.

Financial strain is always a concern with non-profits. Now more than ever the children and people who provide services need your help. With the unstable Medicaid climate, the local Easterseals wants to ensure the community that they have the resources required to help those who need the most. Easterseals recently started a new case management division that serves individuals of all ages to ensure all people with special needs have access to a full array of necessary community services including appropriate medical, social, educational, vocational, and any other needed services.

Since 1934, Easterseals South Carolina has been a local indispensable resource for people and families living with disabilities. They serve more than 600 families across the state providing



a variety of services including early intervention, pediatric rehabilitation, ABA therapy, and case management. To learn more about Easterseals South Carolina and Autism Services of South Carolina and the services they provide, click here.



If you have any questions or just want to chat about jumping out of a plane for a great cause, feel free to reach out to Mary Margaret Crews, Director of Marketing, 803-312-3937 or send an email.

