Deputies investigating shots fired into house

Richland County Sheriff's deputies are looking for someone who fired several shots into a house early Wednesday morning.

Lt. Curtis Wilson with the RCSD reports at about 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, deputies were called to a report of shots fired at a house in the 1000 block of Piney Woods Road. Three people were inside the house when the shots were fired.

No injuries were reported.

Investigators have not released other information. If you know anything that could help deputies make an arrest, contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways: Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372), Text TIPSC plus your tip info to CRIMES (274637), visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.