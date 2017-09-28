Upstate singer selected by Team Miley on The Voice

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WYFF) — South Carolina has a new reason to celebrate its country roots, and watch NBC's The Voice, after a hometown girl was snapped up Tuesday night by one of the superstar judges on the hit show.

Ashland Craft, 21, wowed three out of four judges with her soulful, twangy, pure country rendition of "You Are My Sunshine."

Craft, who was born and raised in Piedmont, told the audience she's been singing for the last two years at her regular gig at Wendell's Dippin' Branch in Anderson. She describes herself on her Facebook page as a country and Southern Rock singer/songwriter inspired by the likes of music stars Chris Stapleton, Miranda Lambert, Bonnie Raitt.

Her dad, a mechanic, built her a studio in the garage, where she's obviously been honing her gifted singing skills.

He gave her a thumbs-up as she took the stage, along with her mother and other family members watching from the side.

Her hard work paid off in just the first eight words of her performance, when Country megastar Blake Shelton became the first to spin his chair around. Miley Cyrus and Adam Levine quickly followed, with Jennifer Hudson deciding to sit this one out.

"I've been looking for you!" Miley said as the crowd and judges gave Craft thunderous applause at the end of the song.

At that point, the three judges verbally battled for the chance to work with Craft, with Cyrus and Shelton duking it out.

"Blake, he really is the king of country, that's for sure, but they need a queen," Cyrus said. "I want us to be this power team of these two females who aren't scared of being the punk rock Dolly Parton."

"There hasn't been a voice like yours on Country radio since Gretchen Wilson," Shelton told Craft. "There's a total open lane for you right now. That's why I want to be your coach."

Cyrus jumped out of her chair, hand to head, and fell down on the ground after Craft announced she decided to join Team Miley.

"It's goin' down," she said to Shelton. "It's goin' down!"

"Ashland," Shelton said in a taped reaction. "What were you thinking?"'

Cyrus tweeted "I just got my country queen, Ashland!"

Ooooh.. Sorry about that one @blakeshelton. That has to sting a little…but I JUST GOT MY COUNTRY QUEEN, ASHLAND! #BeatinBlake #VoicePremiere — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) September 27, 2017

Season 13 of "The Voice" airs Monday and Tuesday at 8 p.m. on WIS.

The official NBC bio reads: "Ashland comes from a small town where there aren't a lot of musical opportunities. Her father has been a mechanic his whole life and has always believed in Ashland's dream of being a musician. He even built her a music studio in the back of his garage in order to help her reach her goals, which has definitely helped her develop as an artist. Currently, Ashland has a steady gig at a local honky-tonk, Wendell's Dippin Branch, where she is the lead singer of the house band. Though she loves her job, Ashland is hoping The Voice can help her prove that it's possible to make it no matter where you're from."

