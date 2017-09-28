Big weather changes coming by the weekend

One more day of big time heat, then relief is in sight! A cold front moves through the state Friday giving us cooler temperatures for the weekend into early next week. The passing of the front may spark a shower or two. However, the rain chance is only 20%.



Tropical Storm Maria is well off the U.S. coast and will continue to move to the east-northeast during the day. Maria's strength went back up to hurricane status overnight as the winds were only 1 mph above the category limit. But the winds slowed again and it is now a Tropical Storm again. After Thursday I’ll no longer update this storm as it will be moving out to sea.



Forecast:



Thursday: Mostly sunny and very warm, middle 90s



Friday: Becoming partly cloudy, a bit cooler, highs middle 80s



Saturday and Sunday: Mostly sunny, cooler and less humid. Highs upper 70s to near 80. Lows upper 50s.



Area of Disturbed Weather: Broad area of showers and thunderstorms across Cuba to the Bahamas attached to a trough and upper level low pressure is something to watch over the next few days. The National Hurricane Center gives this area a 40% chance of development over the next five days.

