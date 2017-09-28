Big weather changes coming by the weekend

The founder of one of the world's most recognizable brands Hugh Hefner died Wednesday at age 91.More >>
Southwest says it's apologizing after police drag a woman off a flight.
The committees are scrutinizing the spread of false news stories and propaganda on social media, to what extent Russia was involved and whether anyone in the United States helped target those stories.
North Myrtle Beach Police are asking the public's help in identifying a person of interest in an alleged hit and run. North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety posted two images of the person of interest Wednesday night. No further information was released. Anyone with information that can lead to the identification of the individual is asked to contact Officer Gibbons at 843-280-5511.
A former supervisor at a South Carolina juvenile prison has pleaded guilty to ordering guards to hog-tie two inmates because they made too much noise.
Credit reporting agency Equifax is ousting CEO Richard Smith in an effort to clean up the mess left by a damaging data breach that exposed highly sensitive information about 143 million Americans.
President Donald Trump and congressional Republicans are rolling out a wide-ranging plan to cut taxes for individuals and corporations, simplify the tax system, and likely double the standard deduction.
The 18-year-old also made a traffic stop and broke up a fight in uniform, investigators say.
The founder of one of the world's most recognizable brands Hugh Hefner died Wednesday at age 91.
A simple tap on a piece of plastic brings an electric current.
Congress is at a crossroads on health care, but what's next _ more partisan conflict or cooperation?.
To resuscitate their push, Republicans would need to change opposing senators' minds, which they've tried unsuccessfully to do for months.
