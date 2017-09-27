Former USC coach suspended after Feds file charges

Former Gamecock assistant men’s basketball coach Lamont Evans appeared before a judge Wednesday after federal authorities named him in an extensive college sports corruption probe. (Source: WIS)

Former Gamecock assistant men’s basketball coach Lamont Evans appeared before a judge Wednesday after federal authorities named him in an extensive college sports corruption probe.

Evans, who has been coaching at Oklahoma State after leaving the staff of USC Head Basketball Coach Frank Martin last year, is facing accusations that he accepted at least $22,000 in bribes.

Evans is one of four assistant or assistant coaches arrested in the investigation. Federal prosecutors in New York announced the charges Tuesday.

They center on allegations involving schemes to steer college players toward financial advisors and sports agents. Court documents indicate Evans wanted $2,000 a month for his work, but might expect $5,000 to $7,000 in additional payments for delivering a player.

The complaint also alleges Evans believed he had the ability to “bury” other advisors if they tried to recruit or sign his players.

Evans is considered to have played a critical role in recruiting star players Sindarius Thornwell and P.J. Dozier to play for the Gamecocks during his tenure under Martin.

Evans coached at Carolina from 2012 to 2016 before taking the Oklahoma State job in April of last year. He has been suspended by Oklahoma State in connection with the investigation.

