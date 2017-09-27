17-year-old charged in murder of Midlands woman found buried in trash

Kendall A. Smith, 17, has been charged in the murder of a woman who was found buried in trash. (Source: Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center)

A 17-year-old has been arrested and charged with the murder of a Midlands woman whose body was found in a pile of trash last week.

Kendall A. Smith, 17, was arrested by Richland County deputies on Wednesday.

Deputies say Smith allegedly struck the victim, identified as Leona Monique Pack, several times in the upper body with an object, killing here on Sept. 13. The Richland County Coroner's office ruled Pack's death as a result of "homicidal violence."

Investigators also said that the incident stemmed from an argument between family members. Smith was told about the argument when he returned home later that night. He then followed Pack outside to confront her, deputies said.

"Smith then placed the victim’s body a short distance away in the trash; the body was discovered on Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017, by an employee cleaning up the area," deputies said.

Smith is currently being held at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

