17-year-old charged in murder of Midlands woman found buried in trash

President Donald Trump and congressional Republicans are rolling out a wide-ranging plan to cut taxes for individuals and corporations, simplify the tax system, and likely double the standard deduction.More >>
President Donald Trump and congressional Republicans are rolling out a wide-ranging plan to cut taxes for individuals and corporations, simplify the tax system, and likely double the standard deduction used by most Americans.More >>
Credit reporting agency Equifax is ousting CEO Richard Smith in an effort to clean up the mess left by a damaging data breach that exposed highly sensitive information about 143 million Americans.More >>
Credit reporting agency Equifax is ousting CEO Richard Smith in an effort to clean up the mess left by a damaging data breach that exposed highly sensitive information about 143 million Americans.More >>
If you saw Columbia woman Blair Cauthen on a stroll down the Riverwalk, you’d never guess she battled cancer three times before she ever turned 15.More >>
If you saw Columbia woman Blair Cauthen on a stroll down the Riverwalk, you’d never guess she battled cancer three times before she ever turned 15.More >>
All this week, we are taking a look at which Midlands roads will benefit from the first dose of new gas tax funding.More >>
All this week, we are taking a look at which Midlands roads will benefit from the first dose of new gas tax funding.More >>
WIS is launching a new sports talk show on Facebook Live! Every Wednesday at 7:30 p.m., Rick Henry, Emery Glover and their special guests will get together at 1801 Grille in downtown Columbia for thirty minutes of spirited college football talk on Facebook Live.More >>
WIS is launching a new sports talk show on Facebook Live! Every Wednesday at 7:30 p.m., Rick Henry, Emery Glover and their special guests will get together at 1801 Grille in downtown Columbia for thirty minutes of spirited college football talk on Facebook Live.More >>
Have you ever walked into your local Chick-fil-A and said to yourself, "How can get this get any better?"More >>
Have you ever walked into your local Chick-fil-A and said to yourself, "How can get this get any better?"More >>
One of the suspects arrested in connection with the deadly shooting near Futrell Park Sunday night “fired multiple rounds towards a group of people indiscriminately,” killing a pregnant woman and causing the death of her unborn child, arrest warrants released Wednesday reveal. Three suspects have been arrested and charged in connection with the shooting.More >>
One of the suspects arrested in connection with the deadly shooting near Futrell Park Sunday night “fired multiple rounds towards a group of people indiscriminately,” killing a pregnant woman and causing the death of her unborn child, arrest warrants released Wednesday reveal. Three suspects have been arrested and charged in connection with the shooting.More >>
A 17-year-old has been arrested and charged with the murder of a Midlands woman whose body was found in a pile of trash last week.More >>
A 17-year-old has been arrested and charged with the murder of a Midlands woman whose body was found in a pile of trash last week.More >>
Pitbull isn't the only celebrity stepping up to help the people of Puerto Rico, whose homes have been devastated by Hurricane Wilma.More >>
Pitbull isn't the only celebrity stepping up to help the people of Puerto Rico, whose homes have been devastated by Hurricane Wilma.More >>
Officials with the South Carolina Department of Transportation say construction work near Interstate 77 and Killian Road is right on schedule.More >>
Officials with the South Carolina Department of Transportation say construction work near Interstate 77 and Killian Road is right on schedule.More >>