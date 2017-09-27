The largest Chick-fil-A ever will make you want to live in NYC

Have you ever walked into your local Chick-fil-A and said to yourself, "How can get this get any better?"

Well, the 12,000-square foot, five floors, and rooftop terrace store coming soon to New York City's financial district will be the answer.

The restaurant announced last week that its third NYC location will be located in Manhattan's Financial District at 144 Fulton Street and open this winter, the Atlanta-based company said in a press release.

Two other locations are in Midtown New York City.

This intricate location is twice the size of the standard 2,200+ Chick-fil-A stores and feature five different floors with floor-to-ceiling windows at each level, a staircase "accentuated by a skylight," three different dining areas that can seat 140 guests, a semi-private meeting and dining space, two kitchens, and a rooftop terrace that "offers unimpeded views of Freedom Tower."

In addition, you can tell your friends that now live in New York City that its near a train station for easy access to and from multiple parts of the city.

This isn't the only big announcement coming from Chick-fil-A - a Georgia native is set to open a location in downtown Los Angeles - the first ever.

