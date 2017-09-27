Construction work at I-77, Killian Road right on schedule

Officials with the South Carolina Department of Transportation says construction work near Interstate 77 and Killian Road is right on schedule.

Traffic heading southbound will notice cones have recently replaced the barriers that were along the median, but you’ll see barriers are still in place for drivers heading northbound.

DOT says this is just another step of the $100 million project to widen the road. The project will include roadways from where I-77 meets I-20 and I-77 to Blythewood.

Construction has been underway since this October 2016.

The purpose of the project is to widen the road and crews will do this from the inside lanes.

DOT says there is still a lot of work to be done including asphalt, bridge work, and ultimately the final widening process, but they say the project is on schedule and moving along as expected.

They’re expecting the project to be complete by next summer at which point there will be three lanes going each way, instead of two.

