Texas A&M commit to kneel during anthem before Aggies-Gamecocks game

A high school commitment to Texas A&M says he plans to kneel during the national anthem before the Aggies' game against South Carolina on Saturday.

Making his announcement via Twitter, Aggies commit Leon O'Neal, Jr. says he's going to be peacefully protesting as other athletes have begun to do since former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick started the protest years ago.

The Gamecocks take on Texas A&M at College Station, Texas on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

I will be kneeling In Saturday's Game wanna say my early apologizes for those who fought for are freedom ask you seek the understanding why — Leon O'Neal Jr 9?? (@WakeEmUp9) September 25, 2017

O'Neal is listed as a safety at Cypress Creek High School in Cypress, Texas.

So far, no South Carolina football player has voiced their decision to kneel or not kneel. Gamecocks head coach Will Muschamp met with his team on Monday and discussed how the protest has spilled into the mainstream after comments from President Donald Trump.

“One of the great rights as an American citizen is freedom of speech. It’s one of the things that make the country what it is. Standing up for what you believe in, to me, is freedom of speech. That’s a right every American citizen has and one that makes this country great. I talked to our team about the people who stood up for what they believed a long time ago about this country, and that’s why we are where we are today. My point is, listen, we can agree to disagree. At the end of the day, that’s one of my favorite sayings. We don’t have to agree, but it doesn’t make somebody right or someone else wrong. Standing up for what you believe in is extremely important to me, and I expressed that to our players today.”

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.