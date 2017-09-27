Deputies: Shootout in Santee leaves 1 dead, 2 injured

The man who allegedly punched the 12-year-old says he acted in self-defense.More >>
The man who allegedly punched the 12-year-old says he acted in self-defense.More >>
Two Oxford dogs were pepper-sprayed by a United States Postal Service worker.More >>
Two Oxford dogs were pepper-sprayed by a United States Postal Service worker.More >>
State police said doing so would 'open a Pandora's box.'More >>
State police said doing so would 'open a Pandora's box.'More >>
One of the suspects arrested in connection with the deadly shooting near Futrell Park Sunday night “fired multiple rounds towards a group of people indiscriminately,” killing a pregnant woman and causing the death of her unborn child, arrest warrants released Wednesday reveal. Three suspects have been arrested and charged in connection with the shooting.More >>
One of the suspects arrested in connection with the deadly shooting near Futrell Park Sunday night “fired multiple rounds towards a group of people indiscriminately,” killing a pregnant woman and causing the death of her unborn child, arrest warrants released Wednesday reveal. Three suspects have been arrested and charged in connection with the shooting.More >>
President Donald Trump and congressional Republicans are rolling out a wide-ranging plan to cut taxes for individuals and corporations, simplify the tax system, and likely double the standard deduction.More >>
President Donald Trump and congressional Republicans are rolling out a wide-ranging plan to cut taxes for individuals and corporations, simplify the tax system, and likely double the standard deduction used by most Americans.More >>
Pitbull isn't the only celebrity stepping up to help the people of Puerto Rico, whose homes have been devastated by Hurricane Wilma.More >>
Pitbull isn't the only celebrity stepping up to help the people of Puerto Rico, whose homes have been devastated by Hurricane Wilma.More >>
Officials with the South Carolina Department of Transportation say construction work near Interstate 77 and Killian Road is right on schedule.More >>
Officials with the South Carolina Department of Transportation say construction work near Interstate 77 and Killian Road is right on schedule.More >>
Have you ever walked into your local Chick-fil-A and said to yourself, "How can get this get any better?"More >>
Have you ever walked into your local Chick-fil-A and said to yourself, "How can get this get any better?"More >>
Congress is at a crossroads on health care, but what's next _ more partisan conflict or cooperation?.More >>
Congress is at a crossroads on health care, but what's next _ more partisan conflict or cooperation?.More >>
To resuscitate their push, Republicans would need to change opposing senators' minds, which they've tried unsuccessfully to do for months.More >>
To resuscitate their push, Republicans would need to change opposing senators' minds, which they've tried unsuccessfully to do for months.More >>
Credit reporting agency Equifax is ousting CEO Richard Smith in an effort to clean up the mess left by a damaging data breach that exposed highly sensitive information about 143 million Americans.More >>
Credit reporting agency Equifax is ousting CEO Richard Smith in an effort to clean up the mess left by a damaging data breach that exposed highly sensitive information about 143 million Americans.More >>
One of the suspects arrested in connection with the deadly shooting near Futrell Park Sunday night “fired multiple rounds towards a group of people indiscriminately,” killing a pregnant woman and causing the death of her unborn child, arrest warrants released Wednesday reveal. Three suspects have been arrested and charged in connection with the shooting.More >>
One of the suspects arrested in connection with the deadly shooting near Futrell Park Sunday night “fired multiple rounds towards a group of people indiscriminately,” killing a pregnant woman and causing the death of her unborn child, arrest warrants released Wednesday reveal. Three suspects have been arrested and charged in connection with the shooting.More >>
A high school commitment to Texas A&M says he plans to kneel during the national anthem before the Aggies' game against South Carolina on Saturday.More >>
A high school commitment to Texas A&M says he plans to kneel during the national anthem before the Aggies' game against South Carolina on Saturday.More >>
The anticipated release of thousands of never-before-seen government documents related to President John F. Kennedy's assassination has scholars and armchair detectives buzzing.More >>
The anticipated release of thousands of never-before-seen government documents related to President John F. Kennedy's assassination has scholars and armchair detectives buzzing.More >>