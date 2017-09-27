Deputies: Shootout in Santee leaves 1 dead, 2 injured

The Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office is investigating what they're calling "an exchange of gunfire" that's left one dead and two injured.

Sheriff's Office investigators were called to a Santee residence on Tuesday night after reports of a shooting.

Once on the scene, investigators learned from witnesses that a black vehicle pulled into the driveway at a residence in the 9300 block of Old Number Six Highway in Santee.

Witnesses said that two males got out of the vehicle and approached the residence. After several gunshots were heard coming from that residence, the two males walked back to their vehicles. One of the males appeared to be holding his side.

Investigators arrived about six minutes after the call went out to find three males with what appeared to be gunshot wounds lying on the ground in the backyard.

Of those three, a 24-year-old man was killed. The remaining two were airlifted to undisclosed hospitals.

Investigators are following leads but if anyone has any information on the shooting, they are asked to call the OCSO at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

