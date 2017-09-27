Kentucky fan shot in face during Vista shootout has been released from Columbia hospital

Denise Massey was one of eight people injured during a drive-by shooting in Columbia's Vista. (Source: Jimmy Brannon)

The Kentucky Wildcats fan injured during a shooting in downtown Columbia earlier this month has been released from the hospital, according to her fiance.

In three separate Facebook posts on Tuesday, Jimmy Brannon gave continued updates on his fiance, Denise Massey, who was shot in the face in the early morning hours of Sept. 16.

In one of the post, Brannon continues to marvel at his love's strength during her recovery.

"Denise Massey update per Denise's Facebook post: "I get to come home tomorrow......and by car. I'm so excited. Thanks for everyone's support," he wrote.

It's been a week of uplifting news for the couple, who announced their engagement on Facebook earlier this week.

The couple was visiting Columbia for the Kentucky-USC football game on Sept. 16 when they were shot during a music-related shootout outside of the Empire Supper Club.

Massey and seven others were injured, including one of the suspects arrested in the shooting. In all, four men were arrested in connection to this crime.

