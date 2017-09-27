Making it to the finish line: It's time for the Midlands 5K

The man who allegedly punched the 12-year-old says he acted in self-defense.More >>
The anticipated release of thousands of never-before-seen government documents related to President John F. Kennedy's assassination has scholars and armchair detectives buzzing.More >>
Sonic has more than 3,600 locations in 45 states across America, but there is no word yet on how many people may have possibly been affected.More >>
Emergency workers estimated the child had been left in the 91-degree heat about 30 minutes, but said he appeared to be well cared for before being left on the interstate.More >>
A 14-year-old Irmo High School student has been hit with a simple assault charge following an incident where investigators say he wouldn't take no for an answer from a female student.More >>
Gov. Henry McMaster says he remains hopeful buyers can revive an abandoned nuclear power project in South Carolina, while multiple lawsuits and investigations probe whether spending should have ended years ago.More >>
Two South Carolina utilities are selling their share of a $2.2 billion, five-year settlement over a failed nuclear project so that they can recover nearly 92 percent of the cash immediately. Gov. Henry McMaster said...More >>
The Kentucky Wildcats fan who was one of eight people injured during a shooting in downtown Columbia earlier this month has been released from the hospital, according to her fiance.More >>
Credit reporting agency Equifax is ousting CEO Richard Smith in an effort to clean up the mess left by a damaging data breach that exposed highly sensitive information about 143 million Americans.More >>
Congress is at a crossroads on health care, but what's next _ more partisan conflict or cooperation?.More >>
To resuscitate their push, Republicans would need to change opposing senators' minds, which they've tried unsuccessfully to do for months.More >>
Run, walk or stroll at Saluda Shoals as families and children of all abilities are invited to come together to promote active lifestyles and inclusion for everyone.More >>
WIS is launching a new sports talk show on Facebook Live! Every Wednesday at 7:30 p.m., Rick Henry, Emery Glover and their special guests will get together at 1801 Grille in downtown Columbia for thirty minutes of spirited college football talk on Facebook Live.More >>
