Making it to the finish line: It's time for the Midlands 5K

Run, walk, or stroll at Saluda Shoals as families and children of all abilities are invited to come together to promote active lifestyles and inclusion for everyone.

Family Connection and Ainsley’s Angels are partnering on their second annual Midlands 5K and family event at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 30 at Saluda Shoals Park which is at 6071 St. Andrews Road in Columbia.

Thanks to Ainsley’s Angels of South Carolina, those who cannot complete a 5K on their own can now experience the thrill of crossing the finish line as an angel rider athlete.

Family Connection of South Carolina is a nonprofit organization that works to change lives by making connections, raising awareness and promoting inclusion for those with disabilities and special health care needs. For more information visit www.FamilyConnectionSC.org.

Ainsley’s Angels of America aims to build awareness about America’s special needs community through inclusion in all aspects of life. Serving as advocates to providing education and participating as active members in local communities, they believe everyone deserves to be included. For more information go to www.ainsleysangels.org.

Families interested in participating in the race event for free or having a loved one as an angel rider can contact Padgett Mozingo at PMozingo@FamilyConnectionSC.org.

Modern Woodmen of America, Groucho’s Deli and BlueCross BlueShield are the title sponsors for the event. Get more details about the race and register at https://www.familyconnectionsc.org/5k/.

