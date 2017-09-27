Midlands teen charged after allegedly harassing girl for social media accounts, phone number

A 14-year-old Irmo High School student has been hit with a simple assault charge following an incident where investigators say he wouldn't take no for an answer from a female student.

According to the Lexington County Sheriff's Department incident report, the Sept. 25 incident happened when the student, who has not been identified because he is a minor, began to follow a girl through the halls.

The girl, the report said, told the student to stop, but the student continued and told her she was pretty.

The report said the girl then sped up and again told the student to stop following her, but he continued.

"[The student] states that the male student grabbed her by the hair and pulled her head backward," the report said. "She said that he kept asking for her social media (she said 'no') and then asked for her phone number. She said, 'no' again and then he grabbed her arm and responded, 'What do you mean, no?'"

The girl, the report said, pulled away again and told the student not to touch her. But the report said the student grabbed her once more.

"That's what I hate about you Mexican girls," the teen reportedly said. "You think you're all that."

That's when the teen finally ran off and left the girl alone, according to the report.

The teen was eventually apprehended and released to the custody of his guardian. He will later appear in the Lexington County Family Court at a later date.

