A three-time cancer survivor says one thing helped save her life

The man who allegedly punched the 12-year-old says he acted in self-defense.More >>
The man who allegedly punched the 12-year-old says he acted in self-defense.More >>
The anticipated release of thousands of never-before-seen government documents related to President John F. Kennedy's assassination has scholars and armchair detectives buzzing.More >>
The anticipated release of thousands of never-before-seen government documents related to President John F. Kennedy's assassination has scholars and armchair detectives buzzing.More >>
Emergency workers estimated the child had been left in the 91-degree heat about 30 minutes, but said he appeared to be well cared for before being left on the interstate.More >>
Emergency workers estimated the child had been left in the 91-degree heat about 30 minutes, but said he appeared to be well cared for before being left on the interstate.More >>
Hall of Fame basketball coach Rick Pitino has been placed on leave at the University of Louisville.More >>
Hall of Fame basketball coach Rick Pitino has been placed on leave at the University of Louisville.More >>
WIS is launching a new sports talk show on Facebook Live! Every Wednesday at 7:30 p.m., Rick Henry, Emery Glover and their special guests will get together at 1801 Grille in downtown Columbia for thirty minutes of spirited college football talk on Facebook Live.More >>
WIS is launching a new sports talk show on Facebook Live! Every Wednesday at 7:30 p.m., Rick Henry, Emery Glover and their special guests will get together at 1801 Grille in downtown Columbia for thirty minutes of spirited college football talk on Facebook Live.More >>
The anticipated release of thousands of never-before-seen government documents related to President John F. Kennedy's assassination has scholars and armchair detectives buzzing.More >>
The anticipated release of thousands of never-before-seen government documents related to President John F. Kennedy's assassination has scholars and armchair detectives buzzing.More >>
The announcement Jurich was removed from the University of Louisville was made Wednesday.More >>
The announcement Jurich was removed from the University of Louisville was made Wednesday.More >>
Congress is at a crossroads on health care, but what's next _ more partisan conflict or cooperation?.More >>
Congress is at a crossroads on health care, but what's next _ more partisan conflict or cooperation?.More >>
Hall of Fame basketball coach Rick Pitino has been placed on leave at the University of Louisville.More >>
Hall of Fame basketball coach Rick Pitino has been placed on leave at the University of Louisville.More >>
If you saw Columbia woman Blair Cauthen on a stroll down the Riverwalk, you’d never guess she battled cancer three times before she ever turned 15.More >>
If you saw Columbia woman Blair Cauthen on a stroll down the Riverwalk, you’d never guess she battled cancer three times before she ever turned 15.More >>
Credit reporting agency Equifax is ousting CEO Richard Smith in an effort to clean up the mess left by a damaging data breach that exposed highly sensitive information about 143 million Americans.More >>
Credit reporting agency Equifax is ousting CEO Richard Smith in an effort to clean up the mess left by a damaging data breach that exposed highly sensitive information about 143 million Americans.More >>
All this week, we are taking a look at which Midlands roads will benefit from the first dose of new gas tax funding.More >>
All this week, we are taking a look at which Midlands roads will benefit from the first dose of new gas tax funding.More >>
To resuscitate their push, Republicans would need to change opposing senators' minds, which they've tried unsuccessfully to do for months.More >>
To resuscitate their push, Republicans would need to change opposing senators' minds, which they've tried unsuccessfully to do for months.More >>