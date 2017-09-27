Lexington Police charge wife with murder in 2016 shooting death of husband

Lexington Police have charged a woman with murder in the shooting death of her husband last November.

After an investigation lasting nearly a year, Lexington Police arrested Kimberly Fletcher Groh, 51, after she turned herself in Tuesday. Warrants for her arrest on charges of murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime were obtained Monday.

Groh is accused of shooting her husband, Michael Jennings Bryan, 55, on November 30, 2016. Police were called to a home on Corley Street at about 1:40 a.m. and found Bryan dead in a bed with a single gunshot wound to his chest.

Police say the "exhaustive investigation" included interviews, forensic examination of electronic devices, blood splatter and ballistics testing. The investigation concluded that Groh shot Bryan with a rifle.

Groh was taken to the Lexington County Detention Center and is awaiting a bond hearing.

"Ten months has passed since the death of Michael Bryan and the patience of the Bryan family was appreciated as detectives diligently worked through every aspect of this tragic investigation. I hope that the arrest of Kimberly Groh brings closure and answers to Michael Bryan’s family and friends," said Lexington Police Chief Terrence Green.

