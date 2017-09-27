Lexington Police charge wife with murder in 2016 shooting death of husband

The man who allegedly punched the 12-year-old says he acted in self-defense.More >>
The anticipated release of thousands of never-before-seen government documents related to President John F. Kennedy's assassination has scholars and armchair detectives buzzing.More >>
Sonic has more than 3,600 locations in 45 states across America, but there is no word yet on how many people may have possibly been affected.More >>
Emergency workers estimated the child had been left in the 91-degree heat about 30 minutes, but said he appeared to be well cared for before being left on the interstate.More >>
Even as authorities in rural southern Missouri dismiss the possibility that a transgender teenager's death was a hate crime, questions remain about why the quiet 17-year-old was killed in such a ghastly manner.More >>
To resuscitate their push, Republicans would need to change opposing senators' minds, which they've tried unsuccessfully to do for months.More >>
Congress is at a crossroads on health care, but what's next _ more partisan conflict or cooperation?.More >>
The anticipated release of thousands of never-before-seen government documents related to President John F. Kennedy's assassination has scholars and armchair detectives buzzing.More >>
The announcement Jurich was removed from the University of Louisville was made Wednesday.More >>
Credit reporting agency Equifax is ousting CEO Richard Smith in an effort to clean up the mess left by a damaging data breach that exposed highly sensitive information about 143 million Americans.More >>
The Supreme Court has never struck down a districting plan because it was too political.More >>
Lexington Police have charged a woman with murder in the shooting death of her husband last November.More >>
One of the suspects arrested in connection with the deadly shooting near Futrell Park Sunday night “fired multiple rounds towards a group of people indiscriminately,” killing a pregnant woman and causing the death of her unborn child, arrest warrants released Wednesday reveal. Three suspects have been arrested and charged in connection with the shooting.More >>
"Do it again, and you're not getting in the game." Those are words from former NFL head coach and former Furman football player Sam Wyche.More >>
