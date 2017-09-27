West Columbia man killed in crash on Old Orangeburg Rd.

The Lexington County Coroner says a West Columbia man died in a crash on Old Orangeburg Road near Lexington Tuesday night.

Coroner Margaret Fisher says Jon Anthony Smith, 56, died at the scene on Old Orangeburg Road near Bill Williamson Court. The crash occurred at about 9:15 p.m. Tuesday.

Fisher says Smith's vehicle was struck by another vehicle as he turned left from Bill Williamson Court onto Old Orangeburg Road. Smith was the only occupant in the vehicle.

Fisher says Smith was wearing a seat belt.

The South Carolina highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

