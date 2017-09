Irmo firefighters are on the scene of a tractor-trailer on fire on St. Andrews Road Wednesday morning.

The Irmo Fire District sent this Tweet at about 6:30 a.m. Wednesday:

Use Caution SAINT ANDREWS RD and LYNDHURST RD crews working a tractor trailer fire. pic.twitter.com/zwrYwaUOzN — Irmo Fire District (@IrmoFire) September 27, 2017

Drivers should use caution in the area.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.