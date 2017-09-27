Near record high temperatures possible Wednesday

We’ll be flirting with near record high temperatures the next few days as high pressure remains in charge of the forecast.
Weather Facts for 9/27:
Average High: 82
Record High: 96 (1900)
Forecast High: 93
A cold front moves through the state Thursday giving us cooler temperatures for the weekend into early next week.
Tropical Storm Maria is well off the US coast with maximum sustained winds of 70 mph and is moving to the north at 5 mph. The storm will move to the east-northeast later Wednesday and head out to sea. High surf and rip currents will begin to ease along the North Carolina coast during the day.
The forecast:
Wednesday: Mostly sunny and very warm, highs lower to middle 90s
Thursday: Mostly sunny, unseasonably warm, highs middle 90s
Friday: Partly cloudy, cooler, highs middle 80s
Hurricane Lee is a Category 2 storm. However, it remains out to sea and will continue to do so over its life span. Winds 110 Movement W 9 mph.
Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.
1111 Bull St.
Columbia, SC 29201
(803) 799-1010
publicfile@wistv.com
(803) 799-1010Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.