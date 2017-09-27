Near record high temperatures possible Wednesday

We’ll be flirting with near record high temperatures the next few days as high pressure remains in charge of the forecast.



Weather Facts for 9/27:

Average High: 82

Record High: 96 (1900)

Forecast High: 93



A cold front moves through the state Thursday giving us cooler temperatures for the weekend into early next week.

Tropical Storm Maria is well off the US coast with maximum sustained winds of 70 mph and is moving to the north at 5 mph. The storm will move to the east-northeast later Wednesday and head out to sea. High surf and rip currents will begin to ease along the North Carolina coast during the day.



The forecast:



Wednesday: Mostly sunny and very warm, highs lower to middle 90s



Thursday: Mostly sunny, unseasonably warm, highs middle 90s



Friday: Partly cloudy, cooler, highs middle 80s



Hurricane Lee is a Category 2 storm. However, it remains out to sea and will continue to do so over its life span. Winds 110 Movement W 9 mph.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.