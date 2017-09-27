FIRST ALERT: It's the fall, so why in the world are we seeing near record temps?

We’ll be flirting with near record high temperatures the next few days as high pressure remains in charge of the forecast.

Weather Facts for 9/27:

Average High: 82 degrees

Record High: 96 degrees in 1900

Forecast High: 93 degrees

A cold front moves through the state Thursday giving us cooler temperatures for the weekend into early next week.

Tropical Storm Maria is well off the US coast with maximum sustained winds of 70 mph and is moving to the north at 5 mph. The storm will move to the east-northeast later Wednesday and head out to sea. High surf and rip currents will begin to ease along the North Carolina coast during the day.

The forecast:

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and very warm, highs the lower to middle 90's

Thursday: Mostly sunny, unseasonably warm, highs the middle 90's

Friday: Partly cloudy, cooler, highs the middle 80's

Hurricane Lee is a Category 2 storm. However, it remains out to sea and will continue to do so over its lifespan.

