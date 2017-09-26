SLED investigates multi-billion dollar nuclear failure, as electric customers weigh-in

Emergency workers estimated the child had been left in the 91-degree heat about 30 minutes, but said he appeared to be well cared for before being left on the interstate.More >>
An Ohio mom is warning parents of the potential dangers of pacifier clips after her 2-year-old daughter received a burn-like injury.More >>
Federal prosecutors have announced charges of fraud and corruption in college basketball, including against four coaches.More >>
North Korea "destroyed" Otto Warmbier, who died in June after being detained for nearly a year and a half, his mother told FOX and Friends in an interview Tuesday.More >>
Auburn University's Campus Safety & Security confirmed Tuesday that it has received a report from a woman who believes she was raped at an on-campus fraternity house.More >>
U.S. Sen. Luther Strange and firebrand jurist Roy Moore face off in Alabama's GOP primary where President Donald Trump _ and who is better to support him _ has taken center stage.More >>
Credit reporting agency Equifax is ousting CEO Richard Smith in an effort to clean up the mess left by a damaging data breach that exposed highly sensitive information about 143 million Americans.More >>
To resuscitate their push, Republicans would need to change opposing senators' minds, which they've tried unsuccessfully to do for months.More >>
Sonic has more than 3,600 locations in 45 states across America, but there is no word yet on how many people may have possibly been affected.More >>
Federal prosecutors have announced charges of fraud and corruption in college basketball, including against four coaches.More >>
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) confirms they've launched an investigation into SCE&G and the failed nuclear reactors project in Fairfield County at V.C. Summer, at the request of House of Representatives Speaker Jay Lucas.More >>
Military analysts say North Korea doesn't have the capability or intent to attack U.S. bombers and fighter jets, despite the country's top diplomat saying it has the right do so.More >>
Nearly everyone has no power and more than half the people don't have water after Category 4 Hurricane Maria roared across the island Sept. 20.More >>
A newly filed federal lawsuit included allegations that for many SCANA and Santee Cooper customers, adds insult to injury.More >>
The change will double the possible length of any given tweet to 280 characters in an effort to 'help users be more expressive.'More >>
