Muschamp spoke to his team about NFL protests

There were multiple displays of protest in the NFL over the weekend in reaction to President Donald Trump’s comments from last week saying that players should be fired for protests during the national anthem.

While college football teams aren’t on the field for the national anthem, South Carolina head coach Will Muschamp was asked if he discussed the issue with his players. Muschamp said he met with the team on Tuesday morning.

“One of the great rights as an American citizen is freedom of speech. It’s one of the things that make the country what it is. Standing up for what you believe in, to me, is freedom of speech. That’s a right every American citizen has and one that makes this country great. I talked to our team about the people who stood up for what they believed a long time ago about this country, and that’s why we are where we are today. My point is, listen, we can agree to disagree. At the end of the day, that’s one of my favorite sayings. We don’t have to agree, but it doesn’t make somebody right or someone else wrong. Standing up for what you believe in is extremely important to me, and I expressed that to our players today.”

The Gamecocks (3-1, 1-1) take on Texas A&M on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. on the SEC Network.

