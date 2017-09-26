Columbia Police investigate shooting at apartment complex that injured one

Columbia Police are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex that injured one person Tuesday evening.

Officers responded to the Willow Run Apartments at 511 Alcott Drive just before 4 p.m.

A man was wounded in the shooting, however, officers say at this time the injuries do not appear to be life threatening.

Officers continue to investigate the shooting and are working to get information on a suspect.

Anyone who may have any information about this shooting is urged to contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways:

PHONE: Call 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372)

TEXT: TIPSC plus your tip info to CRIMES (274637)

ONLINE: www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip.

Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

