Highway Patrol searching for car involved in fatal hit-and-run on Garners Ferry Road

Highway Patrol troopers say they are searching for a 2001– 2005 Silver Toyota Sequoia or 2004 – 2005 Toyota Tundra with damage to right front headlight assembly and missing right side mirror. (Source: SCHP)

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is asking for the community’s help in locating a vehicle that was involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash Monday night in Hopkins.

The Richland County Coroner identified the victim as Freddie Hammie Truesdale, 26, of Sumter. The coroner said Truesdale died from blunt force injuries that came from being struck by a vehicle.

The collision happened around 9:45 p.m. on the 8600 block of Garners Ferry Road near Century Oaks Lane in Richland County. The car involved fled the scene after fatally hitting Truesdale.

Highway Patrol troopers say they are searching for a 2001– 2005 Silver Toyota Sequoia or 2004 – 2005 Toyota Tundra with damage to right front headlight assembly and missing right side mirror. The vehicle will have a distinctive two amber lens section on the turn signal cover.

Anyone who may have any information on the incident, or about the car of interest, is urged by troopers to contact the South Carolina Highway Patrol at 803-896-9621 or 1-800-768-1501. You can also contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways:

PHONE: Call 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372)

TEXT: TIPSC plus your tip info to CRIMES (274637)

ONLINE: www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip.

Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.