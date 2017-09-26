Coroner identifies victim hit and killed on Farrow Road as 69-year-old man

The Richland County Coroner has identified the victim killed in a crash at Farrow Road and Parklane Road in Richland County on Monday.

The coroner said Gary Carl Cook, 69, of Eastover, died at the scene of the crash due to multiple blunt force injuries.

Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said Cook was attempting to cross Farrow Road when he was hit by a late model Dodge truck that was traveling southbound.

The collision is still under investigation. No charges have been filed.

