Midlands family desperately trying to contact sister in Puerto Rico

A desperate search is on for one midlands woman who is frantically trying to make contact with loved ones in Puerto Rico.



The Hopkins woman had not been able to reach her 84-year-old sister since Hurricane Maria made landfall. "I cannot find her. I just want to know if she's okay or what” A tearful Luz Borges said.



In a desperate search for answers. "The phone rings but nobody picks it up” Borges said. What she wouldn't give to hear her sister's voice again. "She's the only sister I got left from the family."



Borges is searching for Anacelia Bermudes de Gonzalez, 84, who was living in Guayama during Hurricane Maria - one of the hardest hit areas in Puerto Rico.

"The emergency numbers they gave me, I try and I try and I can't get nobody” Borges said.



In Puerto Rico, millions are without power and communication and roadways are washed away leaving them disconnected from the world.

For people like Luz, holding onto hope their loved ones are okay is the only option.



Her family has gone through every avenue, including the Red Cross and the Puerto Rican Federal Affairs Administration. They are getting nowhere.



It’s the same situation others with loved one in Puerto Rico are having. South Carolina’s Emergency Management Division says the territory’s Federal Affairs Administration is asking people to now send emails. Contact the island’s disaster relief team by emailing maria1@prfaa.pr.gov.

