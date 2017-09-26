Gas Tax Tour: Pothole-peppered thoroughfare will receive a lot of attention

Emergency workers estimated the child had been left in the 91-degree heat about 30 minutes, but said he appeared to be well cared for before being left on the interstate.More >>
Emergency workers estimated the child had been left in the 91-degree heat about 30 minutes, but said he appeared to be well cared for before being left on the interstate.More >>
Federal prosecutors have announced charges of fraud and corruption in college basketball, including against four coaches.More >>
Federal prosecutors have announced charges of fraud and corruption in college basketball, including against four coaches.More >>
A 1-year-old baby is safe after an attempted abduction and police chase Monday night, but a police K-9 died trying to apprehend a suspect.More >>
A 1-year-old baby is safe after an attempted abduction and police chase Monday night, but a police K-9 died trying to apprehend a suspect.More >>
An Ohio mom is warning parents of the potential dangers of pacifier clips after her 2-year-old daughter received a burn-like injury.More >>
An Ohio mom is warning parents of the potential dangers of pacifier clips after her 2-year-old daughter received a burn-like injury.More >>
The University of Louisville appears to be one of seven schools implicated in a scathing cash-for-talent report released Tuesday.More >>
The University of Louisville appears to be one of seven schools implicated in a scathing cash-for-talent report released Tuesday.More >>
Federal prosecutors have announced charges of fraud and corruption in college basketball, including against four coaches.More >>
Federal prosecutors have announced charges of fraud and corruption in college basketball, including against four coaches.More >>
To resuscitate their push, Republicans would need to change opposing senators' minds, which they've tried unsuccessfully to do for months.More >>
To resuscitate their push, Republicans would need to change opposing senators' minds, which they've tried unsuccessfully to do for months.More >>
Credit reporting agency Equifax is ousting CEO Richard Smith in an effort to clean up the mess left by a damaging data breach that exposed highly sensitive information about 143 million Americans.More >>
Credit reporting agency Equifax is ousting CEO Richard Smith in an effort to clean up the mess left by a damaging data breach that exposed highly sensitive information about 143 million Americans.More >>
Nearly everyone has no power and more than half the people don't have water after Category 4 Hurricane Maria roared across the island Sept. 20.More >>
Nearly everyone has no power and more than half the people don't have water after Category 4 Hurricane Maria roared across the island Sept. 20.More >>
Military analysts say North Korea doesn't have the capability or intent to attack U.S. bombers and fighter jets, despite the country's top diplomat saying it has the right do so.More >>
Military analysts say North Korea doesn't have the capability or intent to attack U.S. bombers and fighter jets, despite the country's top diplomat saying it has the right do so.More >>
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is asking for the community’s help in locating a vehicle that was involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash Monday night in Hopkins.More >>
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is asking for the community’s help in locating a vehicle that was involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash Monday night in Hopkins.More >>
tate police have opened a probe into possible criminality on behalf of one of the co-owners of a failed South Carolina nuclear project.More >>
tate police have opened a probe into possible criminality on behalf of one of the co-owners of a failed South Carolina nuclear project.More >>
A dog continues to receive care at a Grand Strand facility after “kids” dumped boiling water on the animal.More >>
A dog continues to receive care at a Grand Strand facility after “kids” dumped boiling water on the animal.More >>
Mauldin police said a death investigation is underway after a father and his teenage son were found shot in their home on Monday.More >>
Mauldin police said a death investigation is underway after a father and his teenage son were found shot in their home on Monday.More >>
A 19-year-old has been charged after Columbia firefighters saw him set a stack of newspapers on fire in the lobby of The Hub early Tuesday morning.More >>
A 19-year-old has been charged after Columbia firefighters saw him set a stack of newspapers on fire in the lobby of The Hub early Tuesday morning.More >>