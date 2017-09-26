Gas Tax Tour: Pothole-peppered thoroughfare will receive a lot of attention

All this week, the South Carolina Department of Transportation is taking WIS on a tour of Midlands roads that stand to benefit because of the recently

increased gas tax.



Our second stop takes us to Lexington County, where Billy Jumper aims to please. They're gone right now, but his front yard, that borders Old Cherokee

Road, is normally full of sunflowers.



He grows them for just one reason – to give his neighbors and people driving by something to look at.



"There's a lot of people up and down the road. There's a lot of traffic here,” he said. “Years ago, it used to not be, and when they're building the new

school, it's going to be a lot of traffic cutting through here, because it's a lot of people cutting through 378 going to Columbia. They come through this way."



That means more people get to see his flowers. It also means something else.



"You learn it right quick where the potholes are,” he said. “You'll feel 'em."



Over the years, the South Carolina Department of Transportation has tried to patch up the rough spots.



"After heavy rain and all the traffic through here, it just knocks it right back out,” he said.



Now, the stretch of Old Cherokee has captured DOT's full attention. Contractors will soon resurface this stretch from St. Peters Road north to just about

Lake Murray. It'll be one of the first projects in the Midlands that'll be funded because of the increased gas tax.



"That's good. That's good,” said Jumper. “We need to have the roads fixed. There's a lot more than this that needs to be fixed, but this was one that

really needs to be done, because like I say, there's a lot of through traffic here all the time."



SCDOT said the work on Old Cherokee should be complete by late August of next year.

PART ONE OF THE GAS TAX TOUR: Gibson Road in Lexington.

