S. Carolina moves death row inmates closer to execution site

By MEG KINNARD

Associated Press

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - South Carolina has moved its death row facilities, transferring more than 30 condemned inmates from a remote prison to a Columbia location across town from the state's death chamber.

Corrections Director Bryan Stirling says inmates were moved early Tuesday from Lieber Correctional Institution to Kirkland Correctional Institution in Columbia, 90 miles (145 km) away. He says having the inmates in Columbia is more efficient for the agency.

South Carolina's death chamber is at a different maximum-security prison in Columbia. Death row inmates were moved from Columbia to Lieber in the 1990s. The agency's director at the time said it was difficult for staff who interacted with inmates on a daily basis to assist in carrying out executions.

Online records show 35 inmates are currently housed on South Carolina's death row.

