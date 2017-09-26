Portion of Hardscrabble Road near Clemson Road closed for 2-3 weeks

Expect traffic delays at Clemson Road and Hardscrabble Road as water main repairs continue. (Source: Google Earth)

If you plan to travel near Hardscrabble Road and Clemson Road during the next couple of weeks, be prepared for delays.

Multiple lanes of Hardscrabble Road near the already busy intersection will be closed for 2-3 weeks because a contractor hit a water main in the area.

The southbound lane and two northbound lanes of Hardscrabble just south of Clemson Road are closed.

Traffic heading west on Clemson Road will not be able to turn left onto Hardscrabble.

Traffic heading east on Clemson Road will not be able to turn right onto Hardscrabble.

Traffic heading south on Hardscrabble will not be able to continue past Clemson Road.

Traffic heading north on Hardscrabble will be reduced to one lane near the intersection.

Drivers in the area should follow all posted detours and expect congestion until work is complete.



No water service disruptions are expected.



