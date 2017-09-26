WATCH LIVE: legislators hear from customers for first time about - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

WATCH LIVE: legislators hear from customers for first time about failed V.C. Summer project

Construction site at V.C. Summer Nuclear Generating Station (Source: WIS) Construction site at V.C. Summer Nuclear Generating Station (Source: WIS)
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

For the first time since two South Carolina utilities announced they were abandoning the construction project at the V.C. Summer Nuclear site in Fairfield County, customers get their chance to speak to a legislative committee. 

A public hearing is today with the House Utility Ratepayer Protection Committee in Columbia. 

