Dorn VA hospital without air conditioning for several hours

By Caroline Patrickis, Reporter
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

Dorn VA Hospital in Columbia was without air conditioning for several hours Tuesday, WIS has confirmed.

A spokesperson for the VA says the hospital administration is aware of the problem and repairs were made.  WIS is awaiting a statement from the VA. 

