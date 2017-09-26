Kick cancer to the curb at the 2017 Walk for Life, Famously Hot Pink Half Marathon, 5K & 10K

In 2016, it was a sea of pink in Columbia as more than 7,000 walkers and runners filled Spirit Communications Park for the 26th annual Walk for Life. (Source: WIS)

It's almost time!

The 2017 Walk for Life and Famously Hot Pink Half Marathon, 5K + 10K is right around the corner!

The 27th edition will be held on Oct. 14 at Spirit Communications Park in downtown Columbia.

Register at WalkForLifeColumbia.org.

More than 7,000 walkers and runners participated in 2016, raising more than $697,000.

Palmetto Health Foundation on Tuesday shared the design of the 2017 Famously Hot Pink Half Marathon finisher’s medal. "The medal, a symbol of our community’s commitment to kick breast cancer to the curb, is a breast cancer ribbon cast in metal and finished with 'famously' hot pink enamel," Palmetto Health Foundation Assistant Vice President of Public Relations Ashley M. Dusenbury said.

"The medal pays tribute to the vibrant, beautiful capital city of South Carolina—Columbia, home of Walk for Life for the past 27 years. There’s even a little bonus on the medal that half marathon runners will discover when they cross the finish line."

In August, our own Judi Gatson and her wonderfully cute sons revealed the shirts for the 2017 walk and races:

The Famously Hot Pink Half Marathon, 5K + 10K are certified races administered by Strictly Running and are part of Tour de Columbia.

RACE DETAILS AND MAPS OF THE COURSES

Proceeds benefit Palmetto Health Breast Center to help fund a seventh 3D digital mammography unit and support materials for patients and families. Since 1991, Walk for Life has raised nearly $9 million.

WIS is a proud sponsor. We hope to see you there!

