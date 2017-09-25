Repair funding for Midlands roads - Part 1

United States Secret Service arrested a former Memphis police officer who had guns near the White House.More >>
The suspect in the beatings faces charges of murder, attempted murder, and lewd acts with a child under 14.More >>
North Korea's foreign minister says Trump's tweet was a declaration of war against his country.More >>
A 1-month-old baby found on the side of an Oklahoma interstate in a car seat stuffed with $5,500 in cash and a birth certificate was in state custody Monday as authorities continued to investigate why the boy was abandoned.More >>
GOP senators' opposition to their party's drive to scrap President Barack Obama's Affordable Care Act swelled to lethal numbers Sunday.More >>
The representative criticized the president's remarks calling for the firing of NFL players who kneel during the national anthem.More >>
North Korea's foreign minister says Trump's tweet was a declaration of war against his country.More >>
Trump imposes new travel restrictions on more than half-a-dozen counties as travel ban expires.More >>
Federal agencies ramp up their response to the humanitarian crisis in Puerto Rico as the Trump administration seeks to blunt criticism its response to Hurricane Maria has been less than for other recent storms.More >>
Police charged the suspected gunman, who killed one and shot six at a Tennessee church Sunday, with one count of murder and said multiple charges were pending.More >>
Prosecutors say Weiner broke the law by having illicit contact with a 15-year-old girl, including asking her to "sexually perform" for him in conversations on Skype and Snapchat.More >>
Large amounts of federal aid are starting to flow into Puerto Rico and local officials are praising the Trump administration's response.More >>
Monday night the National Football League once again drew national attention for more than just the game being played on the field.More >>
All hands were on deck at the Columbia Metropolitan Airport on Monday as the state continues to help medically evacuated hospital patients from Puerto Rico and islands hit by Hurricane Maria.More >>
