2 men break into home and beat 64-year-old veteran with his own walker

Two men in Orangeburg County are facing charges after deputies say they beat a disabled 64-year-old veteran with his own walker during a robbery attempt.

Samir Brown, 22, and Jarrah Dixon, 28, both face multiple charges including first-degree assault and battery.

“Every citizen has the right to enjoy the privacy and security of their own home,” Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “These two individuals decided they were more important than this man’s right to the comforts and safety of his home.”

Orangeburg deputies responded to a home on State Court in Orangeburg just before 7 a.m. on Sunday. The victim said two men, one of whom was dressed in a sheet, broke into his home and used his own walker to assault him. The men then held the veteran at gunpoint and took a small quantity of cash and a bank card from him. As the victim reached for his alarm button that was around his neck, one of the suspects yelled out, “Let’s get out of here, he is about to press that button,” according to the incident report.

Deputies say the victim was able to provide a description of the suspects and after searching the area they were able to find Dixon who admitted that he had been inside the victim’s home. He also said during a brief interview that an acquaintance suggested the two go to the veteran’s residence to get some money. Dixon said Brown decided to wear a bed sheet since he knew the 64-year-old. Dixon, however, hid his clothes from the robbery which were recovered by investigators.

During a hearing on Monday, bond for the two suspects was deferred to circuit court. The veteran who the suspects allegedly assaulted attended the hearing with some of his relatives.

