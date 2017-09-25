Sources: CCHS football team boycotts practice

One Midlands football team chose to make a bold statement this afternoon

According to a player and two parents, the Calhoun County football team boycotted practice on Monday.

The reason for the walkout remains unclear.

CCHS Principal Barry Charley could not comment on the situation. Head Coach Bill Kimrey and Saints Athletics Director Justin Farmer could not be reached for comment.

Kimrey was hired as the head coach at Calhoun County in 2013. Since his arrival, the Saints have amassed a record of 27-22 with one region championship and three playoff appearances.

The Saints are currently 1-4 this year and are slated to take on Barnwell at home this Friday.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.