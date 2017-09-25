Officials: Kimrey to take medical leave from Saints football program

Calhoun County head football coach Bill Kimrey is taking a leave of absence from the program, according to school officials.

A press release sent to WIS states that Kimrey "is currently on medical leave and will return to his coaching responsibilities upon his return to work."

The announcement comes one day after players boycotted practice.

The reason behind the team's action remains unclear.

CCHS Principal Barry Charley could not comment on the situation. Kimrey and Saints Athletics Director Justin Farmer could not be reached for comment.

On Tuesday the school district confirmed Kimrey is on medical leave.

Farmer will immediately assume the roll of acting head coach.

Kimrey was hired as the head coach at Calhoun County in 2013. Since his arrival, the Saints have amassed a record of 27-22 with one region championship and three playoff appearances.

The Saints are currently 1-4 this year and are slated to take on Barnwell at home this Friday.

