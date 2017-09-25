Orangeburg attorney pleads guilty to federal charges of trapping, killing hawks

An Orangeburg attorney who pleaded not guilty to federal charges of unlawful trapping and killing of more than two dozen migratory birds has changed his plea to guilty, according to federal court documents.

65-year-old Charles Williams, the registered agent for Willcreek LLC, was charged with seven counts of killing red-tailed or Cooper's hawks during 2013 and 2014. Each count carries a maximum prison term of six months and a fine of up to $15,000 -- or both.

Williams along with three other men were arrested and charged after United States Fish and Wildlife agents and South Carolina Department of Natural Resources found more than 30 raptor carcasses from the Willcreek Plantation.

The arrests followed the execution of a search warrant at the plantation in February 2014.

