Sources: CCHS football team boycotts practice due to treatment by coach

A day removed from NFL teams protesting remarks made by President Donald Trump about players kneeling and sitting during the national anthem, one Midlands football team has found another reason to protest.

According to sources, the Calhoun County football team boycotted practice on Monday after being treated unfairly by head coach Bill Kimrey.

“Kids refuse to play for him now,” one parent told WIS.

A source close to the program said players were treated unfairly over the last three years by Kimrey, who reportedly verbally abused players during practices.

“It’s a certain amount of respect you give a person and you expect to receive it back,” one player said, “but if you don’t give it, how can you get it back?”

CCHS Principal Barry Charley could not comment on the situation. Kimrey and Saints Athletics Director Justin Farmer could not be reached for comment.

Kimrey was hired as the head coach at Calhoun County in 2013. Since his arrival, the Saints have amassed a record of 27-22 with one region championship and three playoff appearances.

The Saints are currently 1-4 this year and are slated to take on Barnwell at home this Friday.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.