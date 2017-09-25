Kentucky victim injured in Vista shootout gets engaged to boyfriend

Jimmy Brannon posted this picture of what seems to be his girlfriend, Denise Massey, wearing her new engagement ring in her hospital bed on Sunday. (Source: Facebook/ Jimmy Brannon)

One of the eight victims who was injured in a shooting in Columbia’s Vista a couple weeks ago is finding joy in the midst her tragedy.

Jimmy Brannon, the boyfriend of the Kentucky woman who was shot in the face, announced on Facebook that he and Denise Massey are now engaged!

Shortly after posting an update about Denise being able to walk around, smile, and talk last Friday, Brannon said that he was at Things Remembered in Columbiana Centre Mall to pick up “a small gift.”

Fast forward about 24 hours, Brannon posts an excited status saying that Denise had said yes to his proposal. The couple received hundreds of congratulatory posts from people on Facebook.

They received even more well wishes when Brannon posted a picture of what seems to be Denise wearing her engagement ring in her hospital bed.

Denise was one of 8 people injured in a shooting on Lady Street in the early morning hours of Sept. 16. Four people have since been charged in connection with the shootout that has been connected to music-related drama.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.