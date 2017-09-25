These two women robbed a Columbia motel. Do you know them?

These two women robbed the Red Roof Inn on Two Notch Road on Wednesday, September 20. (Source: Richland County Sheriff's Department)

Deputies are looking for two women who robbed a motel on Two Notch Road last week.

The armed robbery happened on Wednesday night at the Red Roof Inn on Two Notch Road between I-20 and I-77.

The women presented a handgun to the receptionist and demanded money. After stealing an unknown amount of cash from the front desk, they fled in a silver four-door sedan.

Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott is asking for assistance in identifying the women.

Other than a few surveillance pictures, the sheriff's department did not release any other details.

If you have any information about this incident, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways:

Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372)

Text TIPSC plus your tip info to CRIMES (274637)

Visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip

Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

